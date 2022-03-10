Minnesota Senate honors Iron Range lawmaker, passes ALS bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate on Thursday unanimously passed legislation to provide $20 million in grants for research against Lou Gehrig’s disease, a tribute to Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, who was diagnosed with the disease last year.

The bill would give $20 million to the Office of Higher Education to award competitive grants to conduct research into the prevention, treatment, causes, and cures of the disease, formally known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. It also includes $5 million for ALS caregivers.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and there is no known cure. It ultimately robs people of their ability to walk, talk, and eventually breathe. At any given time roughly 450 Minnesotans are living with the disease.

Tomassoni, a former Democrat turned independent, said in a statement that little to no progress has been made in finding a cure since New York Yankees baseball player Lou Gehrig died of ALS in 1941. He said he was still driving and able to dress and feed himself in September, but can't do any of that today.

“Hopefully, this bill will go a long way to finding a permanent stop to any progression whatsoever,” the veteran Iron Range lawmaker said. "It may not happen in my lifetime but the future needs to be full of hope that the next generations will be ALS free.”

The bill now awaits action in the House, where Speaker Melissa Hortman said a hearing is expected on Tuesday.

