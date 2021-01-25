Minnesota shifts communication vaccination signup to lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced changes in the sign-up process for a community vaccine program for seniors, teachers and child care workers after heavy demand last week crashed a website and angered many people who could not get through.

State officials have shifted from a first-come, first-served system to a lottery that allows 24 hours to sign up, beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, for Minnesotans over 65 for a chance to be randomly selected for an appointment. The registration system just launched last week, only to be clogged with calls and the website to crash due to significant demand.

The state will also hold a mass vaccination event for teachers, school staff and child care workers in the metro area at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul starting on Thursday and continuing through Feb. 1. State officials are reserving 15,000 Moderna doses for the event, which will free up the sites in Brooklyn Center and Blaine to only serve seniors this week.

The program, which began last week, has administered first doses to more than 13,300 individuals at the nine sites across the state. Only about 8,000 doses are reserved for seniors through the program this week, diverted from the state's weekly allotment of 68,000 — which includes second doses reserved for those who have received their first shot.