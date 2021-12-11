Minnesota State Patrol counts nearly 300 crashes in storm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol reported Saturday it has tallied 286 car crashes across the state during a wintery storm that brought as much as 20 inches of snow in some places.

The highway patrol reported that 21 of the crashes resulted in injuries, including one that was fatal, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. A car driving on Highway 61 in Maplewood jumped the curb late Friday and struck a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction. A 52-year-old passenger died, while another passenger and the driver of the car were taken to a hospital.

The state patrol reported that most of the crashes were from cars driving off the road. They also included 21 jackknifed semi-trucks.

The National Weather Service reported that several locations near the Twin Cities accumulated 20 inches (51 cm) of snow. Forecasters predicted clear, sunny skies on Saturday.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0