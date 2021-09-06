Minnesota State Patrol purged messages after Floyd protests

The lawsuit alleges the Minneapolis Police Department and the State Patrol used unnecessary and excessive force to suppress First Amendment rights to cover the unrest last summer. It's one of several lawsuits filed against law enforcement for alleged constitutional violations in use of force last summer.

Jared Goyette, a freelancer who covered the unrest for the Washington Post and the Guardian, is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, which says he was “shot in the face with less-lethal ballistic ammunition” by Minneapolis police on May 27. In addition to the lawsuit, the Department of Justice is investigating the police response to protests and riots, and Minneapolis is reviewing how its officers handled the unrest.

During the hearing, Dwyer said troopers were not acting on orders to delete records, but it’s “standard practice” for troopers to do so.

“You just decided, shortly after the George Floyd protests, this would be a good time to clean out my inbox?” asked ACLU attorney Kevin Riach.

Dwyer answered yes and said each person decides when they want to delete these records. He said it’s a “recommended practice” to purge after a major event.

“Are you required to keep email correspondence for a certain period of time?” asked Riach.