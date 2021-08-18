Minnesota state troopers' blood run saves life of new mother

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five Minnesota state troopers helped save the life of a hemorrhaging new mom last month. On Tuesday, Jenapher Blair got to personally thank them.

The Star Tribune reports Blair had just given birth to her third child on July 21. She started hemorrhaging and her only chance to survive was to have a blood transfusion.

But the hospital didn’t have enough blood on hand and the nearest supply was 80 miles away.

Five state troopers jumped in to save the day. The first trooper relayed four units of blood from the American Red Cross in St. Paul to a nearby airport, then two others flew it by helicopter to the Hutchinson Municipal Airport and handed the blood off to two troopers on the ground who sped to the hospital. It all happened in just over an hour.

On Tuesday, a Blair met the troopers responsible for saving her life.

“If you were not here, who knows what would have happened,” Blair said at a news conference as her husband, Stephan, and children, Caydence, 13, and Ayden, 7, stood behind her. “Because of you, my kids have their mom. Thank you.”

Blair said she hopes one of her children will become a state trooper one day.

