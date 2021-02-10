Minnesota Supreme Court deals blow to Minntac iron mine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Regulators can apply strict drinking water standards to limit groundwater pollution from North America's top-producing iron mine, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency properly concluded that pollution seeping into groundwater from the Minntac mine has harmed waters covered by federal standards meant to protect drinking water, Justice Paul C. Thissen wrote for the court.

The Star Tribune reported that the decision threw out a lower court ruling that said the MPCA couldn’t use those stricter standards when it issued a permit to Minntac’s mine in Mountain Iron, which is owned by U.S. Steel Corp.

The ruling was a victory for state regulators and environmental groups, which argued that the state is allowed to limit sulfate pollution into groundwater — not just surface water — under the federal Clean Water Act.