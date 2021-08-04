Minnesota Supreme Court upholds state's permit-to-carry law

The Supreme Court found that the law explicitly says when a permit is required, and also allows for circumstances when a permit is not required, such as at home or when hunting.

Hatch's attorney, Lynne Torgerson, said she was challenging the criminal penalties a person without a permit could face for exercising their right to bear arms. She plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

“It is unconstitutional to punish people ... for simply carrying a handgun in public,” she said. “People shouldn’t have to be subjected to severe criminal penalties simply for exercising pure constitutional behavior.”

The justices said it is not difficult to get a permit to carry in Minnesota, as long as certain criteria are met. The court found that the statute also leans in favor of the person applying for the permit, showing it’s easy for someone to exercise his or her Second Amendment rights. And if a permit is denied, an applicant can appeal.