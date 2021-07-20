Minnesota suspect arrested in North Dakota bank robbery

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities said Tuesday a woman has been arrested for a bank robbery in Wyndmere, west of Wahpeton.

The Lincoln State Bank was held up at gunpoint shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

The Richland County Sheriff's office said a 43-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota woman was arrested after a tip from someone who recognized images released to the media. She is jailed in Fargo and awaiting federal charges,

The money taken in the robbery was recovered, police said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KFGO-AM.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0