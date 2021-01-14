Minnesota takes limited step to expand vaccine eligibility

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health gave hospitals, health care systems and other vaccination providers on Thursday a bit more flexibility to provide coronavirus shots to a broader group of the population, including Minnesotans 65 and older, but said tight supplies mean they can't throw the gates wide open yet.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said it's a limited step that's meant to free up providers, if they've made good progress with vaccinating the top priority groups, to use their remaining "small numbers of doses" on other people. The first groups to get vaccinated in Minnesota have included frontline health care workers and residents of congregate care facilities. The new rules mean surplus doses can now go to people age 65 and older and younger people with certain health problems.

“Today's announcement is simply designed to remove barriers to health care providers and other vaccination partners, who have available doses, to be able to use those doses as quickly as possible while still ensuring that the doses we have are targeted to those most in need for protection from COVID-19,” Malcolm said during a briefing for reporters.