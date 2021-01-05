 Skip to main content
Minnesota trooper assaulted after Brooklyn Center crash
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota state trooper who was attacked by a driver at the scene of a crash in Brooklyn Center managed to subdue the suspect with the help of a Taser and a passing motorist.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after the trooper stopped to investigate a single vehicle crash. The suspect, a 38-year-old Zimmerman man, is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree assault.

Authorities say the driver instigated the melee and the trooper was eventually able to detain the man after the unidentified motorist stopped to assist.

Both the trooper and suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

