Minnesota tweaks vaccination efforts amid questions of pace

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz announced a series of changes to vaccine distribution efforts on Monday after questions of the state's pace and heavy demand for a community vaccination program last week crashed a website and angered many people who could not get through.

State officials have shifted the program from a first-come, first-served system to a lottery that allows 24 hours to sign up, beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, for Minnesotans over 65 for a chance to be randomly selected for an appointment. The registration system just launched last week, only to be clogged with calls and the website to crash due to significant demand.

Walz said during a media briefing Monday that the program is meant to serve as a foundation for a broader vaccination effort in the future. The small number of doses allocated to the program will still make securing an appointment challenging as the state waits for a bigger allocation from the federal government, he said.

“It is not an ideal situation, it has not been done before on this scale, and that frustration is still going to come to them,” he said. “This week, it's going to be hard to get them but that experience will be smoother and you'll be in the system.”