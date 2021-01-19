Minnesota vaccine site crashes as seniors register for doses

“Even if we'd had two weeks to plan for it, the bottom line is that when we say people 65 and older, we're talking about 918,000 Minnesotans who want to be vaccinated for a very limited number of spots,” Ehresmann said. “I think this is the result of an incredibly pent up demand for vaccine and a very limited supply.”

Health officials reported on Tuesday that six more Minnesotans have died from complications due to COVID-19, and the state has 922 new infections, putting Minnesota at 5,945 total deaths and 448,268 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations continued to decline, with less than 600 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus, including 110 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, many Minnesota schools welcomed back some of their youngest students for in-person instruction on Tuesday, after Gov. Tim Walz told school districts last month that they could reopen their elementary schools starting this week regardless of case growth in their communities.

Some school districts, including the state's largest in Anoka-Hennepin, opened for kindergarten, first- and second-grade students and plan to bring back older elementary students next month. Others, including the Minneapolis and St. Paul districts, will begin their reopening process later this month or next month.