Minnesota virus deaths continue decline as businesses reopen

Other businesses are also seeing some loosened restrictions starting Monday. Indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums can reopen at 25% capacity for a maximum of 150 people in each area of the venue. Face coverings will remain required, and they can’t serve food after 10 p.m.

The changes come a day after Minnesota health officials announced that they have confirmed five cases of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the Twin Cities area. The development doesn't surprise officials, but they said it underscores the importance of slowing spread of the virus by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and quarantining if exposed.

During a virtual forum on Monday, Minnesota's legislative leaders discussed the fate of Walz's peacetime emergency powers now that the Legislature is in session. While Republican leaders argued the Legislature should scale back the governor's emergency powers and share in that decision-making, Speaker Melissa Hortman pointed to the differences in masking policies between the Democratic House and GOP-controlled Senate as why sharing those powers could make reaching agreement challenging.

"When you see that difference on something so basic, and so fundamental about protecting human beings' lives as these different approaches on masking policy, it starts to explain to you the difficulty that we'll have in governing the state together with regard to COVID-19,” Hortman said.

