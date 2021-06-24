Minnesota weighs more cameras in courts after Chauvin case

“I am more hopeful about revisions to this rule than I have been in 20 years,” Kirtley said.

The chief justice elaborated on her order in her annual State of the Judiciary speech to the Minnesota State Bar Association on Thursday, remarking on what she called the unprecedented decision to provide non-stop remote public access to one of the highest profile trials in the state’s history.

“I have seen it estimated that some 23 million people watched at least part of this livestreamed trial,” she said, according to a text provided by the court. ”While the decision to allow camera coverage of this trial was based on the unprecedented public health restrictions in place during the pandemic, it would be a mistake for us not to reflect on the lessons learned and experiences gained through this process.”

Minnesota’s rules on audio and video coverage were last updated in 2018. They allow remote coverage of criminal proceedings until the verdict, but only with the consent of all parties, which rarely happens. Coverage of sentencings is allowed without consent, unless the judge finds cause to prohibit it. While federal courts generally bar cameras, many other states permit them.