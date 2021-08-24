Minnesota wildfires disappoint travelers and outfitters

But when the so-called John Ek fire took off late last week, forest officials decided to close the entire wilderness area as a precaution for at least a week. They said that fire and the Greenwood Lake fire had stretched their resources too thin to ensure the safety of paddlers and campers.

Pushed by high winds, the Greenwood Lake blaze doubled in size Monday and overnight to 30 square miles (79 square kilometers) as of Tuesday morning, while the John Ek fire nearly doubled in size, to 2.3 square miles (6 square kilometers). Residents well to the north along the upper Gunflint Trail, a dead-end highway that's a popular jumping off spot for Boundary Waters trips, were told Monday night to stand by in case they also needed to evacuate.

“To have sort of this immediate closure and have to tell somebody who’s traveled from Texas or California, and are standing in front of us ready to go out for a week in the woods, that actually everything’s changed and your Boundary Waters vacation is off, is really difficult,” Zabokrtsky told MPR.

Zabokrtsky said his customers have been understanding, but it's too late in the season to easily reschedule them. Some have rebooked trips for next year. But he said he’s had dozens of cancellations and has had to refund tens of thousands of dollars.