Minnesota woman accused of shooting at strangers in vehicles

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman suspected of shooting at strangers in vehicles over the last few months, in one case injuring a driver, appeared in court Thursday on four charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities have not released a potential motive. Latoya Weston, 44, of West St. Paul, declined to make a statement to police and her lawyer said she is not guilty.

“Ms. Weston fully denies the accusations made against her,” defense attorney Carole Finneran said. “She looks forward to having her day in court to clear her name.”

Weston is accused of shooting at a vehicle in St. Paul with a 21-year-old driver and a teenager and two young children inside on Oct. 19. No one was injured. Authorities said Weston shot at another vehicle in a suburb on July 1 that resulted in a head injury to the driver, who drove herself to the hospital. A 4-year-old passenger wasn't hurt.

Weston was arrested Tuesday after police received tips following the release of surveillance photos showing the suspect and the vehicle she was driving. St. Paul police said in a statement that two tips “turned out to be spot-on.”

Police searched Weston’s home and found a box for a .38-caliber handgun in a bedroom closet, according to the criminal complaint.

