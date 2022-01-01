Minnesota woman discovers family she didn't know existed

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) — For Nicole Ollila, 2021 will long be remembered as the year she found out her family was a little more extended than she could have ever imagined while bringing some much needed closure to her two (new to her) half-sisters.

It all started this fall with a Facebook message from a woman in Duluth named Emily who, after taking a DNA test, discovered she may have a half-sister on the Iron Range (Ollila).

Emily wrote, “I think your dad might also be my dad,” and she asked Ollila if she’d be willing to take a DNA test herself.

“I was at work (at the Saigon Cafe in Virginia) when the message popped up and it’s always crazy busy there so I glanced at it and was like, wow,” she said. “I guess at first, at that moment, I was a little unsure if it was a real thing or if it was not a legit message. So I sent a quick message to my dad that said ‘do you know (her mom’s name)?’ He didn’t get back to me (right away) so I messaged her back as soon as I was done working.”

After some conversation Ollila agreed to take the AncestryDNA test and the results showed that Emily was indeed her half-sister, the Mesabi Tribune reported.

Ollila’s dad, it turns out, did not know about Emily. He was never told about her.

But deciding to take the test was not a difficult decision for Ollila, she said, because after talking with Emily once, the conversation was so easy and natural and that it “felt” right.

“I was very excited about this whole idea and so excited to expand my family,” she said.

“This was so exciting and such a happy day for me to be able to help her in such a huge way and in a way that was so easy for me to do and gain a sister. She has three beautiful daughters and lives in Duluth,” Ollila wrote in a Facebook post recently announcing the turn of events to her friends and family. “Although after only a couple conversations I knew in my heart that she was my sister, and after meeting her and seeing her it was without doubt. I didn’t need a test to prove anything.”

But connecting with Emily was only part of the whirlwind journey she found herself on. The DNA test Ollila took revealed another match for a half-sister from her mom’s side of the family.

Ollila, 41, said that she knew that her mother, who is Vietnamese and living in New York, had a daughter with a man she had married (a U.S. Serviceman who was in Vietnam during the war there) but no one knew where she was.

Thanks to the test, Ollila found her.

Her name is Le Thi Nguyen Thuy (pronounced too-wee) and she is still living in Vietnam.

Ollila said the half-sister match was listed on the DNA results as “LH, managed by Andrea Olmanson” and that after a few phone calls and many discussions with several people, she was able to track Thuy down.

Along the way she learned that in Vietnam taking a DNA test, or even gaining access to one, is difficult. Tests need to be brought into the country and there are people who are working with residents there — like Olmanson — to find their families. Many of the Vietnamese citizens trying to connect with relatives were disconnected from them for a variety of reasons, one of the most common being the Vietnam war and relationships that formed between U.S. soldiers and Vietnamese women that produced children.

Ollila’s mother, whose American name is Nguyen Sundstrom, came to America with Thuy, but Thuy had to return to Vietnam soon after because of an ear issue, Ollila would learn.

“After talking with Andrea who is part of a network of amazing people who help Amerasian people connect with their lost family members, I received a message from a friend of my sisters who had just talked to her minutes before and gave me her contact information so we were able to connect and have a lengthy conversation,” Ollila said.

Thuy — who is trilingual, making communication easy — told Ollila that she ended up living with her grandparents in Vietnam because with the Vietnam war ongoing all of the street names changed and the family lost touch with her mother because her mother had moved by the time her grandparents tried to write to her in Florida.

She said when she finally connected with Thuy — and connected Thuy with their mother — it was very emotional for the Vietnamese woman, who, it just so happens is kind of famous in her home country and in France, where her two children live.

Ollila said she was surprised to find out the Thuy — who goes by the stage name Carol Thuy — is a singer who has performed on multiple continents and was on the Vietnamese version of the Masked Singer.

And she started singing as a way to hopefully one day connect with her lost mother.

“She is very happy to have found her family that she had been searching for her whole life. She said in Vietnam if you want to find your family nobody really helps you. You have to be somebody. She knew she had to be somebody if she wanted to find her family so she started to sing,” Ollila said. “She told me it had been so many years that she had almost given up hope and was so grateful that after seeing her on my results I reached out to find out who she was.”

Ollila said her daughters Isabelle and Addy, and her son, Jon, are excited to know they have new aunts and cousins, and the plan is to meet and spend time with the extended family — at least the Duluth version — over the Christmas break, and to someday meet her sister in Vietnam as well.

“It really feels so great and exciting to have this extended family and I can’t wait to meet my nieces hopefully over Christmas break (Duluth ones). My dad will meet Emily as well for the first time. They’ve talked on the phone. I’m hoping someday she can travel here with her family to meet my family.”

It’s the end of a 40-year journey for Emily and Thuy, and the beginning of a new chapter in all of their lives.

“It all started with a brave message,” Ollila wrote on Facebook. “I’m so thankful Emily reached out and I didn’t hesitate to help her try to figure it out.”

