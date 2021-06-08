Minnesota woman killed after hitting elk in Colorado

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (AP) — A Minnesota woman is dead after she hit a elk in Colorado.

KCNC-TV reported that 18-year-old Kendra Durnan of Buffalo was traveling south on Interstate 25 near Castle Pines early Monday morning when she hit an elk running across the highway.

The Colorado State Patrol told the television station that Durnan’s car was damaged so badly she couldn’t drive it. She stepped out of the car and was hit by another vehicle. Her body was thrown into the northbound lanes. Four vehicles in all were involved in the crash and nine people were taken to a hospital with injuries.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the 10-mile stretch of I-25 where the crash occurred had some of the highest numbers of roadkill reports for highways in the Denver metro area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0