 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota woman killed in North Dakota construction accident

  • Updated
  • 0

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A road construction worker was killed in the eastern North Dakota community of Cooperstown when she was struck by a dump truck.

The Highway Patrol said the truck was backing up to pour asphalt on the roadway when it hit the 50-year-old woman from Odessa, Minnesota. She was pronounced dead at the scene about 5 p.m. Thursday. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

The patrol is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News