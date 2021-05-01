Minnesota Zoo strives to save endangered butterflies

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Zoo is working to save endangered butterfly species that are native to the state but facing serious population declines.

The Dakota Skippers and Poweshiek Skipperlings are both native species experiencing a rapid decline that zoo officials are targeting for helping, KARE-TV reported Friday.

“So when we hear the word endangered species we often think about species that are far away,” zoo butterfly conservation specialist Cale Nordmeyer said. “The Dakota Skippers and the Poweshiek Skipperling, really, we are in triage mode. So species like the Poweshiek Skipperling, maybe global population - fewer than a 150 animals left. And right now we have about a third of that at the Minnesota Zoo.”

Nordmeyer said it's crucial not to lose the species forever.