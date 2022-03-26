Minnesotan detained by Russian forces in Ukraine is released

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man detained by Russian forces in Ukraine has been released and reunited with his wife and daughter, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said.

Tyler Jacob, 28, of Winona, was taken into custody this month while trying to cross from Ukraine into Turkey.

Klobuchar said Friday that Jacob had been held for 10 days.

Jacob was teaching English in Kherson when Russian troops invaded the country.

He was on board a bus evacuating people from the city to Turkey when he was taken by Russian soldiers at a checkpoint in Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

John Quinn, Jacob's father, said Jacob and his wife and daughter are safe.

"My heart goes out to the many families that are still enduring the horror in Ukraine,” Quinn said.

