Minnesotans received emails canceling COVID vaccine in error

As of data reported Thursday, more than 380,000 people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 105,000 receiving the full two-dose series.

Meanwhile, some independent health care providers in Minnesota say they are still waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine even though they are in the state’s high priority group for inoculation.

Carmelo Cinqueonce, executive director of the Minnesota Dental Association, told the Star Tribune that some clinics that are not part of the state’s large health systems feel the independent practitioners were overlooked. Chiropractors, physical therapists, primary care and specialty physicians are also among the providers who have seen delays.

The Minnesota Department of Health said local public health agencies made a big push to contact unvaccinated providers this week and that vaccines will be allocated for them.

The state's hub-and-spoke vaccination model was rooted in the large health systems. The Mayo Clinic said state health officials did not provide direction about sending vaccines to clinics outside of its orbit.

“The question and the guidance on who was responsible for the unaffiliated health care providers in the community was never clarified until essentially the last week,” said Dr. Abinash Virk, who is coleading Mayo’s vaccine distribution response. “We made a decision last week that we will allocate some of our doses.”

