Minot, Minnesota animal groups saving Oklahoma rescue dogs

About half the dogs had already been adopted by the time they arrived in Minot. The new adoptive families saw pictures posted of the dogs on the Souris Valley Animal Shelter’s Facebook page and promptly fell in love. The remaining dogs will be placed in foster homes like Cook’s. Waters said that the Humane Society has a 100 percent return policy for animals that are adopted from the shelter. If a family decides that they are unable to keep a new pet they have adopted, they will be able to return it to the shelter and shelter staff will find the pet a new home.

Cook said that the Souris Valley Animal Shelter provided her with everything she will need to foster a dog like dog treats, a bag of food, water and food bowls, a leash and a collar and a dog crate if she needed one. Flash Gordon tested positive for heart worms but will be placed on medication and will take it easy for a couple of months until he recovers. He will be ready to go to his new home if he ends up being adopted.

Christina Radnich, Powers Lake, adores dogs and decided to volunteer to help the dogs from Tulsa feel at home in Minot while they waited to be picked up by their new foster families or adoptive families.

“We just took the dogs and took turns walking them, loved on them, gave them treats,” she said.