Leigh Elizabeth Meska, the Goodview woman who went missing on her way to work Wednesday, is home and well, Goodview Police Chief Kent Russell said Friday morning.
The 31-year-old mother was found safe in Rockford, Ill., late Thursday after police say she contacted a family member.
It remains unclear what Meska was doing in Rockford or why she left in the first place. Goodview Police, who have yet to question Meska, have not released any additional information on her disappearance.
Russell said expects to speak to Meska later Friday, but added that he has no plans to refer criminal charges.
The Goodview police plan to release a statement in the coming days to address Meska’s disappearance and help bring the community some closure.
Meska went missing on her way to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester Wednesday morning. Her disappearance prompted a massive search effort involving multiple agencies, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and several concerned citizens who saw the story on social media and checked every back road between the Mississippi River and Rochester, hoping to find the 31-year-old mother.
At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Goodview Police Chief Kurt Russell said credible evidence has since surfaced showing that Meska had made her way back to Winona at some point Wednesday and was last seen in La Crosse late Wednesday night.
Russell said she also visited Trempealeau and Rushford on Wednesday.
“At this time we do not know where she is at,” he said Thursday afternoon. “We have no reason to believe that she is not OK.”
During the press conference, the missing woman’s parents, Sue and Michael Meska, asked their daughter to come home to her family.
“We need you to come home so we can put our arms around you and love you and help you,” Sue said.
Meska also has a fiance, Aaron Cada, and an 11-year-old son, Cameron.
Where Meska was going and why she didn't contact her family or law enforcement remained unknown at the Thursday press conference.
Meska’s parents confirmed that this kind of behavior was out of the ordinary for their daughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.