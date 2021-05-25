Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd was honored Tuesday with a moment of silence in the city where he died at the hands of police, a death captured on a wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to ripple a year later.

Floyd’s sister Bridgett and other members of Floyd's family joined Mayor Jacob Frey, citizens and activists at a downtown park to observe the moment at 1 p.m., the time set by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in a proclamation that said “true justice” for Floyd would only come by dismantling systemic racism.

“It’s been a troubling year, a long year,” Bridgett Floyd told the crowd. “But we made it. They say with God all things are possible and I’m a true believer in that ... The love is very outpouring today. The love is here. George is here."

A moment of silence was also held in New York and a rally was held in Los Angeles to honor Floyd. Globally, rallies took place in Greece, Spain and Germany to mark the day.

A family-friendly street festival was also planned at the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd died. The intersection was disrupted by gunfire just hours before the event.