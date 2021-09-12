 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moorhead police say shooting death appears to be homicide
0 Comments
AP

Moorhead police say shooting death appears to be homicide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Moorhead police say they are investigating a Friday night shooting death as a homicide.

Police said they responded about 8 p.m. Friday to calls of gunshots on the south side of the city. When officers arrived, a bystander was treating an adult victim. Emergency responders conducted medical care but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, KFGO radio reported.

Police say no arrests have been made in the case. The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI releases first declassified 9/11 document

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News