Moorhead's cadet program aims to diversify police department

The cadet program is only a couple of months old, but it’s already giving Ali confidence she can be a police officer.

“Seeing it from the outside, it just seemed like something I wouldn’t be able to do, but, it’s not as complex as it seems,” she said. “It’s far easier now than when I first started,” she said.

That’s exactly what Chief Monroe likes to hear.

He hopes a few month of experience on community service calls will help prepare cadets for the pace of calls that overwhelms many new patrol officers.

“For 2020, I believe we hired 12 people and we had seven that did not make it out of training,” said Monroe.

“There’s just so much coming at them from call to call to call that they don’t get to digest it,” he said. “So if you took 15 calls during the night, and messed up something on the first one or two calls, they’re having trouble like, ‘I don’t even remember what that call was.’ So, some people just can’t make that adjustment right out of college to working at that pace.”

That turnover leads to a shortage of officers that increases the call pressure on those working the streets.

Monroe say if the fledgling cadet program is successful, it will mean future officers are better prepared and look more like the community they serve.

