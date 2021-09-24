More charges filed against Orono man in crash that killed 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Additional charges have been filed against the Orono man in connection with a crash that killed two young men, including the son of the University of Minnesota men’s hockey coach.

James Blue is charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of third-degree murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Mack Motzko and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman. The two were passengers in the Bentley that Blue is alleged to have driven at up to 99 miles per hour before crashing into a wooded area July 24.

Blue, 51, was previously charged with two counts each of criminal vehicular operation with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.

According to a criminal complaint, Blue drank shots of liquor and consumed THC gummies before the crash, the Star Tribune reported.

Motzko and Schuneman had been at a restaurant and were invited to Blue’s home by a mutual friend. They met Blue less than an hour before the crash, the complaint said.

Motzko, the son of coach Bob Motzko, had no alcohol in his blood, court documents said. Schuneman had been drinking but was not driving that evening.

