More remains from homicide victim found in Minneapolis
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More remains from a homicide victim were found Tuesday in Minneapolis, according to police.

The remains were found shortly before 7 a.m. near the Mississippi River more than 3 miles from where the initial body parts were discovered last week, officials said.

Authorities earlier identified the victim as 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson, of Minneapolis. Police say he died recently. No arrests have been made.

Last Thursday, a passerby called 911 to report the discovery of remains behind the Ukrainian Cultural Center, not far from the river. More remains were recovered nearby later that day.

Police spokesman John Elder said detectives are making progress on the case as dozens of tips are investigated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

