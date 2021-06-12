 Skip to main content
Morton man killed in ATV crash in Renville County
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 66-year-old Morton man was killed Friday when he drove his ATV out of a ditch and was hit by a minivan on Hwy. 71 in Renville County.

Authorities say Richard A. Oneil died shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday when his ATV was traveling east from the west ditch when he drove in front of the minivan and was struck.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Conrad Rainey, 46, of Red Lake, was driving the van. Both he and his passenger, 18-year-old Tyrese Desjarlait, were taken to Redwood Falls Hospital with noncritical injuries.

