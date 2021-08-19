Motorcyclist knocked out in hit-and-run crash, then robbed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities motorcyclist suffered a broken leg when he crashed into a driver who fled from the scene, then was robbed after he was knocked unconscious.

Evan Wise captured the crash on his helmet camera which shows a car pull out in front of him in an apparent attempt to make a U-turn in Minneapolis last Sunday.

Wise hit his brakes, but it was too late. He hit the driver-side door and flipped over the car. His helmet camera flew off, but landed facing both Wise and the car. It kept on recording, showing the driver speeding away.

“I was blacked out after I hit the car,” Wise tells WCCO-TV.

The camera was still rolling as number of people gathering around him on the street. Some yelled not to touch Wise. Others can be heard calling the police.

Unfortunately, Wise later learned one of the people that surrounded him stole money from his wallet.

“I couldn’t tell exactly who may have swiped the money. I mean, you know, pick-pocketers are really good at what they do,” he said.

Wise suffered a small fracture in his leg and a concussion. Wise said he’s made several attempts to file a police report, but the process is taking longer than expected.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WCCO-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0