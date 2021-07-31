 Skip to main content
Murder charge filed in shooting outside Elks Club
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged in a fatal shooting outside the Elks Club in June.

Deandre D. Turner, 38, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the June 30 killing of Andrew T. McGinley.

The Star Tribune reports Turner was charged via arrest warrant and was not in custody as of Friday afternoon.

McGinley, 37, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The charges against Turner did not cite a motive, but they noted that McGinley and several others had gathered for a vigil for someone who had recently died, and that many attendees were members of the Vice Lords street gang.

Police responded to a shooting outside the Elks Club and found McGinley dead in the parking lot. He had been shot five times.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

