 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Murder charged filed in beating death of 17-month-old girl

A man accused of beating his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment has been charged with second degree murder

  • Updated
  • 0

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of beating his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment was charged Thursday with second degree murder.

Authorities say Terrance Leslie, who was jailed on $2 million bail, filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone. The device recorded the 26-year-old Leslie, of Maplewood, saying he was upset that the child was crying.

Authorities were called to the apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries. The child had dark bruises on her back and abdomen and burns on her face and neck, an autopsy showed.

The autopsy determined her death was caused by “multiple traumatic injuries due to assault.” She suffered broken bones, internal bleeding in the brain and lacerations to internal organs. She also had injuries consistent with sexual assault, according to the Ramsey County medical examiner.

People are also reading…

“Words cannot fully capture my feelings about what happened to this innocent and helpless young child," county attorney John Choi said in a statement. "But know this: We will unrelentingly seek justice for her.”

Leslie was watching the child while her 18-year-old mother was at work, investigators said. The mother was originally jailed and then released without being charged.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship

Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship

Queen Sonja of Norway has praised a Minneapolis congregation for maintaining Sunday worship services in Norwegian for all 100 years that the Lutheran church has existed. She spoke while attending services at the church along with nearly 500 other worshippers. The Mindekirken congregation was founded in 1922, at the end of a decades-long migration of hundreds of thousands of Norwegians to Minnesota. Lutheran churches were central to these immigrants’ lives. Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke – the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church – committed to keep celebrating services in Norwegian even as many other European churches in the U.S. were moving to English.

MN regent criticized for asking if campus is 'too diverse'

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a meeting of the board that oversees the university system last week, Vice Chairman Steve Sviggum, a former Minnesota House speaker, asked the current Morris chancellor whether it was “possible at all from a marketing standpoint” that the campus had become “too diverse.” Sviggum says he has received a couple of letters from parents whose children aren't going to go to Morris because it's too diverse and wouldn't "feel comfortable there.”

MN regent criticized for asking if campus is 'too diverse'

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a meeting of the board that oversees the university system last week, Vice Chairman Steve Sviggum, a former Minnesota House speaker, asked the current Morris chancellor whether it was “possible at all from a marketing standpoint” that the campus had become “too diverse.” Sviggum says he has received a couple of letters from parents whose children aren't going to go to Morris because it's too diverse and wouldn't "feel comfortable there.”

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Gov. Tim Walz over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. And he expressed incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over violent crime and the Feeding our Future scandal Tuesday night in their only televised debate of the campaign. And Walz said there's a clear difference between them on abortion rights. The debate was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester. They’ll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio.

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Outside the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted “Democracy!” and held signs that read, “We Choose Us.” It's the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that seeks to fight attempts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota. Members said Wednesday that groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are attacking democracy by calling for changes that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and filing data requests that bog down election staffers. MidWest Swamp Watch President Rick Weible says he hopes counties do away with drop boxes and encourage more mail-in balloting.

North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case

The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended to Oct. 31 the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect, after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state's highest court earlier this week ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh an abortion clinic’s chances of winning a lawsuit in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct. Romanick says the original Monday deadline was difficult “given the many duties of any judicial officer throughout the state." To compound matters, he was diagnosed Thursday with COVID-19. The Supreme Court agreed to give Romanick more time to decide the lawsuit arguing that the state’s constitution grants the right to abortion.

Minnesota regent apologizes for remark on campus diversity

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents has apologized for questioning whether declining enrollment at one college is due to its diversity. Steve Sviggum said in a statement issued late Tuesday that he’s willing to learn and must do better, referring to his comment about falling student numbers at the University of Minnesota, Morris. Sviggum said during a board meeting last week that he has received a couple letters from friends who decided not to attend Morris because it is “too diverse.” He said the prospective students “just didn’t feel comfortable there.” Sviggum wrote that he was “truly sorry” too those he offended. He added that his question was meant to encourage discussion about enrollment, which is down 50% from its peak.

North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order

A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision. The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding and reconsider whether his earlier decision was correct. Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argued that the judge didn't sufficiently consider whether the clinic's suit would succeed.

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans who fled war and famine are seeking to join the political process in greater numbers during the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Nearly a dozen Somali Americans are on the ballot in four states stretching from Maine to Washington state. Their growing political clout corresponds with growing population. Following an influx of Somalians fleeing the turmoil and arriving in the United States in the late 1990s and the early 200s, their numbers now top 300,000. Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was the first Somali American elected to Congress.

Watch Now: Related Video

Villagers scramble for clean water in drought-hit Southern Madagascar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News