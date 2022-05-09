 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Murder complaint: Minnesota woman abandoned 2 newborns

Officials say a Minnesota woman has been charged in the death of her newborn who was abandoned at a lake nearly 20 years ago and that she also abandoned another baby whose body was found in the Mississippi River years earlier

  • 0

RED WING, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her newborn who was abandoned at a lake nearly 20 years ago, and in a criminal complaint acknowledged abandoning another newborn whose body was found in the Mississippi River years earlier, state and local officials said Monday.

Jennifer Matter, 50, of Red Wing, was charged with second-degree murder in the 2003 death of a newborn boy whose body was found in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River. The child's umbilical cord was wrapped about his body, the complaint said.

According to court documents, Matter told investigators she abandoned another newborn in 1999 in the Mississippi River. Charges have not been filed in that case, which is still under review.

“For over 20 years, the deaths of these innocent babies have haunted our community and the countless law enforcement officers who have worked tirelessly on this case,” Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said at a news conference.

People are also reading…

When investigators interviewed Matter on May 5, she said she was living in Red Wing in 2003 and had gone to the beach to be alone because she was trying to lay low due to a pending arrest warrant, according to the complaint.

Matter told investigators she did not remember if she wrapped the baby in a towel or a blanket, but that it was dark and cold and she did remember leaving the newborn on the beach before driving away. She said she hoped someone who lived nearby would find him alive, the complaint says.

In the 1999 case, the newborn girl was found dead at a marina along the Mississippi River near Red Wing, and it was also determined through DNA to be Matter’s child, officials said.

“When asked to explain what was going on in her life in 1999, she said that she was in a bad mental state. She stated that she was in and out of jail, drinking too much, doing a lot of stupid things, and had experienced chaotic life circumstances for a long time,” the complaint said.

Goodhue County Attorney Steve O’Keefe said he was still considering whether to charge her in that death. Matter told investigators that the girl was not breathing when she was born.

Genetic genealogy and rapid DNA testing helped break the case and confirm the identity of the mother, said Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“They used publicly available records to look for possible relatives of these children,” Evans said.

Investigators obtained a warrant to get a DNA sample from Matter and scientists with the BCA were able to confirm the match to both children, he added.

Kelly said $10,000 in donations from the community, raised in a matter of days, helped pay for the DNA testing.

In March 2007, a third infant was found dead in the Mississippi River near the Treasure Island casino and resort. DNA testing at the time indicated that newborn girl was not related to the other two babies, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hundreds in Minneapolis protest possible overturn of Roe

About 500 people gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday evening to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Some carried signs, one which read “My body, my choice.” If the court’s draft opinion becomes its final decision, abortions in Minnesota would remain legal for now under a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling which effectively established a right to an abortion under the state constitution. That has some concerned that Minnesota would become a destination for abortion services for women from other states. 

Daunte Wright's mother detained after recording traffic stop

Daunte Wright's mother detained after recording traffic stop

The mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer, says she was injured while she was briefly detained by one of the same department’s officers after she stopped to record the arrest of a person during a traffic stop. Katie Wright said Thursday that she was worried about what the Brooklyn Center officers might do to the person being handcuffed when she pulled over Wednesday night. She says the officer injured her wrist. Brooklyn Center police say they released body camera video of the encounter to “promote public safety and dispel widespread rumor or unrest.” In April 2021, Katie Wright's 20-year-old son, who was Black, was killed during a traffic stop by Kim Potter, a white officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser.

Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle pricing lawsuit

Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices on its mobile app after customers entered stores. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the San Diego County District Attorney's Office filed the lawsuit in February. The settlement was announced last month. The lawsuit alleged that Target used a technology known as “geofencing” that enables businesses to identify customers' locations and make their apps adapt to that location. The retailer didn't clearly disclose to customers where some items could be purchased for the advertised price, either online or in the store. The settlement prohibits Target from using the technology to raise prices. 

Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal

Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal

The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison. Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to violating Floyd’s civil rights. The white former officer admitted he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, resulting in the Black man’s death in May 2020. Judge Paul Magnuson deferred accepting the agreement pending a presentence investigation. He said in an order Wednesday that the report is complete, but did not set a sentencing date.

National Guard helping stabilize ND dam in danger of failing

The North Dakota National Guard is helping to stabilize a dam in Cavalier County that is in danger of breaking and causing even worse flooding in the area. Gov. Doug Burgum, at the request of the Pembina County Emergency Management officials, authorized the National Guard to send two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to place sandbags weighing 1 ton to help stop the Bourbanis dam from failing. The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Department says Highway 5 east of Langdon from Highways 1 to 32 in Pembina County is closed until further notice. The National Weather Service continued a flood warning Tuesday for parts of northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. 

667K Minnesota workers to get pandemic 'hero pay' bonuses

667K Minnesota workers to get pandemic 'hero pay' bonuses

Officials say 667,000 Minnesota workers who were on the front lines of the pandemic can expect to claim their $750 bonus checks in 10 to 12 weeks. Cabinet commissioners laid out some details Monday as Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremonial signing ceremony for a $2.7 billion bill passed Friday that grants the bonuses — and rolls back a tax increase that had been needed replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. The governor actually signed the bill Friday to beat a deadline. But he held Monday’s event to celebrate the biggest bipartisan success so far of the 2022 legislative session.

Mysterious pediatric liver disease found in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health said it’s investigating several severe cases of hepatitis among children and has reported the cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC continues to investigate cases of the sudden liver disease in nearly 200 children that has health authorities in several countries racing to find answers. The illness is being called hepatitis of unknown origin. The cases have no known connection, although a link with a virus that can cause colds is being investigated. M Health Fairview reported two cases to MDH, which involve an infant and a two-year-old. Hospital officials say one of the patients was treated several months ago, which included a liver transplant. 

Officials: Deaths of 2 near Wadena is murder-suicide

Sheriff's officials say an investigation into the deaths of two people in Otter Tail County is a case of murder-suicide. Deputies responded to a residence in rural Wadena last Friday night where the bodies of two adults were found. In a statement Monday, authorities said a 25-year-old man fatally shot his 25-year-old wife and then took his own life. Autopsies were conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey. The couple has not yet been identified.

The AP Interview: BLM's Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing

The AP Interview: BLM's Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing

In an exclusive interview, Patrisse Cullors, the former leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, tells The Associated Press that neither she nor anyone else in leadership has misused millions of dollars in donations. Cullors is offering insights into the growing pains of an organization that went from an idea to a global brand. The interview happened on the heels of renewed controversy over her leadership of the BLM foundation, following a report that the foundation had paid $6 million for a Los Angeles compound in 2020.

Flooding affecting travel in parts of ND, Minnesota

Excessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water. In North Dakota, the city of Neche, with a population of about 380, has become an island with the Pembina River cresting at 21.7 feet, according to Pembina County Emergency Management spokeswoman Rebecca Flanders. It’s anticipated that the water level in Neche will be consistent for the next several days to a week. About 16 miles to the south, officials asked residents in some parts of Cavalier to evacuate their homes due to the rising water. The city's mayor says a few people left their homes for higher ground.  

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden launches discounted internet service program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News