National Guard helping stabilize ND dam in danger of failing

Lottery officials say the first people to buy a winning Mega Millions ticket in Minnesota have quietly redeemed their prize. They opted both to take the cash option of $66.9 million before taxes and to remain anonymous. The winning $110 million ticket for the April 12 drawing was sold at a Holiday gas station in Ramsey. Lottery officials could not say if the winners were from Minnesota, but were told that the couple has been playing the lottery since their first date more than 30 years ago. A new state law allows winners of prizes of $10,000 or more to keep their names a secret. Mega Millions has been played in Minnesota since 2010. It is the fifth largest in state lottery history.