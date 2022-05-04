 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

ND company scrubs plans for trans-state natural gas pipeline

A subsidiary of North Dakota’s only Fortune 500 company says it won’t pursue plans to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state

  • 0

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Despite millions of dollars in promised subsidies, a unit of North Dakota’s only Fortune 500 company says it won’t pursue plans to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state.

WBI Energy, a subsidiary of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group, said the project is not viable due to regulatory uncertainty, limited in-state demand and rising construction, labor and land-acquisition costs.

In a letter to North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad, the company said materials and construction costs have risen up to 50% in just the past nine months.

“The recent and potential future inflationary pressure presents a significant challenge to a large-scale pipeline project from western to eastern North Dakota,” the company said. “This challenge is further compounded by the fact that the actual construction of a major pipeline project, if it were to proceed, would occur four to five years in the future, following an uncertain siting/regulatory process.”

People are also reading…

The North Dakota Legislature in November set aside $150 million in federal coronavirus aid to help construct such a trans-state pipeline for natural gas, which is a byproduct of oil production. The idea, backed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, was to help cut down on the wasteful flaring at well sites, and pipe it to communities in the gas-poor eastern part of the state, hoping to spur industrial development.

Applications for the money ended Monday.

Only Viking Gas Transmission, a subsidiary of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK, applied for the grants, Kringstad said. The company wants $10 million to build a 12-mile pipeline that would link to its existing pipeline in western Minnesota to provide gas to the Grand Forks area.

Viking said the total cost of its project is $26 million.

WBI Energy has not disclosed its estimate of building a trans-state natural gas pipeline.

Kringstad said the unused grant money likely will “go back to the Legislature for reappropriation.”

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the state “will continue working toward solutions to bring natural gas from western to eastern North Dakota.”

WBI Energy owns and operates more than 3,700 miles of transmission and storage pipelines in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Montana and Wyoming. The company said 1,545 miles of its pipelines are in North Dakota.

WBI Energy said the costs of securing pipeline right-of-way are estimated to be 25% higher than its previous pipeline projects “and frequently exceed recent market values for the purchase and sale of land in rural North Dakota.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mysterious pediatric liver disease found in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health said it’s investigating several severe cases of hepatitis among children and has reported the cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC continues to investigate cases of the sudden liver disease in nearly 200 children that has health authorities in several countries racing to find answers. The illness is being called hepatitis of unknown origin. The cases have no known connection, although a link with a virus that can cause colds is being investigated. M Health Fairview reported two cases to MDH, which involve an infant and a two-year-old. Hospital officials say one of the patients was treated several months ago, which included a liver transplant. 

1st winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Minnesota

Lottery officials say the first people to buy a winning Mega Millions ticket in Minnesota have quietly redeemed their prize. They opted both to take the cash option of $66.9 million before taxes and to remain anonymous. The winning $110 million ticket for the April 12 drawing was sold at a Holiday gas station in Ramsey. Lottery officials could not say if the winners were from Minnesota, but were told that the couple has been playing the lottery since their first date more than 30 years ago. A new state law allows winners of prizes of $10,000 or more to keep their names a secret. Mega Millions has been played in Minnesota since 2010. It is the fifth largest in state lottery history.

Officials: Deaths of 2 near Wadena is murder-suicide

Sheriff's officials say an investigation into the deaths of two people in Otter Tail County is a case of murder-suicide. Deputies responded to a residence in rural Wadena last Friday night where the bodies of two adults were found. In a statement Monday, authorities said a 25-year-old man fatally shot his 25-year-old wife and then took his own life. Autopsies were conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey. The couple has not yet been identified.

Hundreds in Minneapolis protest possible overturn of Roe

About 500 people gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday evening to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Some carried signs, one which read “My body, my choice.” If the court’s draft opinion becomes its final decision, abortions in Minnesota would remain legal for now under a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling which effectively established a right to an abortion under the state constitution. That has some concerned that Minnesota would become a destination for abortion services for women from other states. 

Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle pricing lawsuit

Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices on its mobile app after customers entered stores. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the San Diego County District Attorney's Office filed the lawsuit in February. The settlement was announced last month. The lawsuit alleged that Target used a technology known as “geofencing” that enables businesses to identify customers' locations and make their apps adapt to that location. The retailer didn't clearly disclose to customers where some items could be purchased for the advertised price, either online or in the store. The settlement prohibits Target from using the technology to raise prices. 

Agents investigate fatal shooting by officers near Bowlus

State agents are investigating a fatal shooting by a sheriff’s deputy and Minnesota trooper in Morrison County. The Minnesota Department of Safety says members of the West Central Drug Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle about 13 miles south of Little Falls about 6 p.m. Thursday. Officials haven’t said what caused the trooper and a deputy from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office fire their weapons. The DPS says a man in the vehicle was killed and a second person inside was injured. That’s person’s condition was not disclosed. Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. Authorities say a handgun was recovered at the scene. 

667K Minnesota workers to get pandemic 'hero pay' bonuses

667K Minnesota workers to get pandemic 'hero pay' bonuses

Officials say 667,000 Minnesota workers who were on the front lines of the pandemic can expect to claim their $750 bonus checks in 10 to 12 weeks. Cabinet commissioners laid out some details Monday as Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremonial signing ceremony for a $2.7 billion bill passed Friday that grants the bonuses — and rolls back a tax increase that had been needed replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. The governor actually signed the bill Friday to beat a deadline. But he held Monday’s event to celebrate the biggest bipartisan success so far of the 2022 legislative session.

Flooding affecting travel in parts of ND, Minnesota

Excessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water. In North Dakota, the city of Neche, with a population of about 380, has become an island with the Pembina River cresting at 21.7 feet, according to Pembina County Emergency Management spokeswoman Rebecca Flanders. It’s anticipated that the water level in Neche will be consistent for the next several days to a week. About 16 miles to the south, officials asked residents in some parts of Cavalier to evacuate their homes due to the rising water. The city's mayor says a few people left their homes for higher ground.  

National Guard helping stabilize ND dam in danger of failing

The North Dakota National Guard is helping to stabilize a dam in Cavalier County that is in danger of breaking and causing even worse flooding in the area. Gov. Doug Burgum, at the request of the Pembina County Emergency Management officials, authorized the National Guard to send two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to place sandbags weighing 1 ton to help stop the Bourbanis dam from failing. The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Department says Highway 5 east of Langdon from Highways 1 to 32 in Pembina County is closed until further notice. The National Weather Service continued a flood warning Tuesday for parts of northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. 

Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin say they've arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim. The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Police said her death was a homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm during a brief news conference Tuesday evening declined to provide the age or sex of the suspect, whether the suspect was related to Lily or where the arrest occurred. He said there was no longer any danger to the public. Kelm says officers executed a search warrant at an address in the block where Lily had gone to visit her aunt on Sunday, when she went missing.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Star Wars' fan exhibit makes May 4th a special day in NY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News