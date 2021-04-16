Nearly 1.5 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State health officials say more than 3.4 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota and 1.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Almost half the vaccine eligible population, age 16 and older, has gotten at least one dose of vaccine, the Minnesota Department of Health said.

There were 2,736 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, the most in one day since mid-December. The majority of newly hospitalized coronavirus patients in Minnesota are under the age of 60, which is a departure from a trend earlier in the pandemic, officials said.

There were 11 new coronavirus fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,989. Those whose deaths were reported ranged in age from their 40s to more than 100. There are 699 patients hospitalized, including 168 in critical condition.

“We continue to say, we really are in a race against time to get Minnesotans protected,” said state health commissioner Jan Malcolm.

State data shows the vaccines appear to be highly effective in Minnesota, but that a tiny percentage of fully vaccinated Minnesotans contracted COVID-19.