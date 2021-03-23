Need for disputed pipeline argued in Minnesota appeals court

PUC attorney Jason Marisam said the commission has a different definition for demand than the department. Judges Lucinda E. Jesson and Paul M. Reyes Jr. — both appointees of former Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton — questioned why it appears that projections for how much oil would come through the pipeline through 2035 were being used to determine demand.

“I really struggle with seeing where the forecast is for demand in 15 years,” Jesson said. “When I looked at these reports and the data I expected to see not just high projections going to 2030 or pipeline capacity going to 2035, but actually... what's the demand, and I don't see any of that.”

Reyes said he shared Jesson's concern about reliance on supply instead of demand, and questioned whether the commission used “stale data” to evaluate the pipeline's potential environmental impact as climate change policy evolved in recent years. Christina Brusven, an attorney for Enbridge, argued the PUC did make those considerations, in addition to extra safety measures related to the pandemic.