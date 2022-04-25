 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

New criticism for Rep. John Thompson over traffic stop

A state lawmaker expelled by Democrats from their caucus last fall faces new criticism after police say he yelled at officers after his daughter was pulled over

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A state lawmaker expelled by Democrats from their caucus last fall faces new criticism after police say he yelled at officers after his daughter was pulled over.

Police in St. Paul say state Rep. John Thompson arrived at a scene Sunday where officers had pulled over his adult daughter for expired tabs and for swerving out of her lane.

Chief Todd Axtell said in a social media post that Thompson “jumped out and immediately began interfering by yelling and questioning the traffic stop and identifying himself” as a state legislator.

Axtell accused Thompson of attempting “to intimidate and bully police officers” doing their job.

Thompson, now an independent who represents a district on St. Paul's east side, didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

Thompson accused a St. Paul officer of racially profiling him during a traffic stop where he was cited for driving with a suspended license.

Democrats expelled him in September after domestic abuse accusations and questions about his residency.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

