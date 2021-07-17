New Minnesota law aims to close ‘pre-weatherization’ gap

The Conservation Improvement Program’s inclusion of pre-weatherizing “is absolutely great,” he said, even with the 15% limitation. The Sustainable Resources Center will call back clients who could not get the service in the past because of restrictions.

“Nothing is more heartbreaking than walking away from residents that can use the help and are in need of the help,” Norgaarden said. “We have had to walk away and tell them we are really sorry, we can’t do that. But now we’ll be able to go back to them.”

The resources center spends an average of $12,000 on weatherizing homes, saving clients several hundred dollars annually in utility bills. Clients pay nothing for the improvements such as new windows, new energy-efficient appliances, furnaces, and air conditioning. With more money for the conservation program coming and the strong possibility of additional federal money from the Biden administration, Norgaarden sees a rare opportunity to expand the program to reach more property owners in need of renovations.