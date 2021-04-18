New Orleans brewery canning rice wine, plans expansion

Dustin Harrell, resident coordinator of the Rice Research Station and former LSU AgCenter rice specialist, said Beard and Wallis asked him two-and-a-half years ago about growing rice for sake, but he wasn’t sure the station had a variety that would work for them. Then he remembered one developed in 2003 for a Louisiana company that had been milling short-grain rice from California to sell in Puerto Rico.

The AgCenter grew a test crop of that variety, called Pirogue. It brewed up just fine.

Rick Zaunbrecher, the station’s foundation seed manager, said he grew 14 acres of rice for the company last year, and planted 31 acres in April.

The AgCenter will harvest that rice in August and sell it to Wetlands Sake.

Pirogue is currently being processed at a sake mill in Minnesota. However, Harrell said the station has a new mill which will eventually be able to handle short-grain rice.

Unlike wine, sake has no preservatives or sulfites. Rice, water, yeast and spores from a mold called koji, used for fermentation, are the only ingredients.

Wallis and Beard plan to open a tasting room later this year at their brewery in the Warehouse District.