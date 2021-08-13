New police use-of-force training focuses on 'moral courage'

The training specifies when officers can use any kind of force, non-lethal and lethal, under new state laws. It will begin next week with officials being trained on how to provide the instruction, Mello said.

The new deadly force laws that will take effect in January add a new requirement that an officer's use of deadly force be “objectively reasonable” under the circumstances. When officers are making arrests or preventing escapes, they also will be required to exhaust reasonable alternatives to the use of deadly force and reasonably believe the force doesn't pose a substantial risk of injury to a third party.

New state laws also require officers to intervene when other officers are using inappropriate force, ban standing or kneeling on people's necks and restrict the use of chokeholds and other uses of force.

“We have control over holding each other accountable and moving forward through consistent training, but having a solid grasp and compassion and outright effort towards doing what’s right, even when no one’s looking,” Sikorsky said.