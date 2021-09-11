New vegan options at State Fair leads to ethical debate

Regardless of a person’s decision to go to the Fair, the vegan options mean a lot to many vegans.

“That means something to me,” Lombardi said. “It makes me happy to have that included. It’s a representation of our changing demographic that way, and that people are more curious about and interested in non-meat options.”

Other vegans would prefer to support pop-up events instead of buying a ticket to the Fair.

Janet Elliott, of St. Paul, has only gone to the Fair a couple of times in her life. While she’s happy about the vendors having more vegan options, she still won’t be going, she said.

“I think it’s really cool that some of the vendors are going out of their way to make vegan options. However, I feel like even because there are those new options there, that I personally would not pay money to go to the Fair because it is all about animal exploitation. And I feel like everywhere you turn there, there’s either animals being used as food or animals being used as entertainment, it’s just all around you when you go to the Fair,” she said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0