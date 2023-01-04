 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly

Minnesota's Democratic leaders pledge to use their new control of the state Legislature to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's Democratic leaders pledged Wednesday to use their new control of the state Legislature — and a $17.6 billion budget surplus — to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights.

“We truly are moving swiftly, more swiftly than I can remember in my 18 years of service, because that's what Minnesotans expect and deserve,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said at a news conference on the first day of bill introductions of the 2023 session.

The Democratic proposals include a plan for employer-funded paid family leave and sick time. Hortman said it would help remedy the state's workforce shortage. Minnesota has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, and the lack of workers has hampered the ability of businesses to grow. The speaker said the bill will help attract people back into the workforce.

People are also reading…

Child care costs are some of the biggest reasons people aren't coming back into the workforce, said new House Majority Leader Jamie Long, of Minneapolis. So Democrats plan to pass a $3,000 per-child tax credit for families with children age 5 and younger, with a cap of $7,500.

“That will make a real impact in people's pocketbooks and their ability to get to get to work,” Long said.

Democrats took control of the state Senate in the November elections, albeit with just a one-vote majority. They also preserved their six-vote majority in the House and kept the governor's office to win full control of state government for the first time in eight years. Hortman, who’s beginning her third term as speaker, said many Democratic priorities over the last four years were blocked by the “brick wall” of the Republican-led Senate, a barrier that's now gone.

Democratic leaders assigned the symbolically first bill number in both the House and Senate to a fast-track abortion rights bill that will get its first hearing Thursday. A 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision already protects abortion rights in the state. But Hortman said it's important to enshrine those rights in state statutes because the makeup of the state Supreme Court could change someday, just as the U.S. Supreme Court changed before it struck down the Roe v. Wade decision.

Democratic candidates heard from voters that climate change was another top priority, Long said. So, he said, lawmakers will revive a bill that passed the House last year that would obligate the state's utilities to reach 100% clean energy by 2040. Over 20 other states have set similar goals via legislation or executive orders, according to the Clean Energy States Alliance.

Another priority bill aims to boost Minnesota's already-high voter turnout by include allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister so they're ready to vote as soon as they turn 18. The bill also includes automatic voter registration when citizens obtain or renew driver's licenses, and restoring voting rights for felons when they get out of prison. Hortman said automatic registration has been “very successful” in other states including Washington and Virginia.

On public safety and criminal justice, the first bills would also give Attorney General Keith Ellison money to hire more lawyers to prosecute crimes in rural Minnesota — funding that Senate Republicans previously blocked. And Democrats will hold a news conference Thursday to detail their plans to legalize recreational marijuana, Hortman said.

“Minnesotans told us they want an economy that works for everybody, they want their rights protected, their freedoms expanded, and democracy defended,” said new Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, of Minneapolis.

Republican leaders, who risk being shut out of major decisions this session, called the Democratic plans “controversial and divisive.”

“Rather than getting to work on balancing the budget and giving the massive surplus back to the people, they are rushing through their own top priorities without bipartisan support,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, of East Grand Forks, and House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, of Cold Spring, said in a joint statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held

2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held

Authorities in Las Vegas say a man and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a “don’t walk” signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall. The Clark County coroner reported Friday the 44-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were from Hobbs, New Mexico. The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old Las Vegas woman, was arrested and remains jailed on $100,000 bail. She faces charges including driving under the influence, reckless driving and hit-and-run. A public defender who represented her on Thursday declined outside court to comment.

Three charged in fatal shooting of USPS mail carrier

Three people have been charged in federal court in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross in Milwaukee earlier this month. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports federal prosecutors announced the charges against Kevin McCaa, Charles Ducksworth Jr., and Shanelle McCoy on Thursday. Prosecutors have accused McCaa and Ducksworth of shooting Cross and McCoy of making false statements to investigators. Cross was killed while he was delivering mail on Dec. 9. A former co-worker said Cross had four children, and others remembered him for his positive attitude. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Man and dog die in western Minnesota house fire

An 85-year-old man and a dog have died in a New Year’s Day house fire in western Minnesota. The Douglas County sheriff’s office says fire near Miltona was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.  Charles DeMartelaere told authorities he was in an outbuilding when he noticed flames coming from the house. He tried to rescue his father, Gene DeMartelaere, but was unable to get to him because of the smoke, heat, and flames. Crews found the body of Gene DeMartelaere and a family dog on the main floor. The cause is under investigation, but authorities say it doesn’t appear suspicious.

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.

US Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban' America

US Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban' America

More than 1,100 towns, hamlets and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria. The new standards raise the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and add housing units to the definition. Around 4.2 million residents who live in the small cities, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped Thursday into the rural category. The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care and education.

Prosecutors charge 4th teenager in Mall of America shooting

A news outlet is reporting that prosecutors have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that a 17-year-old was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the Dec. 23 death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Police say Hudson was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the mall's Nordstrom store. Prosecutors have charged three other teenagers, including 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams Wright and two 17-year-olds.

Minnesota environmental reviews now include climate impact

Minnesota's environmental review process now requires developers to calculate their projects' effects on the climate. Minnesota Public Radio reports that the environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project's potential impacts on the land, air, water and animals. Minnesota Public Radio reports the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board voted Dec. 14 to create a new checklist that requires developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases they'll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions. The new requirements don't mandate reductions, however.

3 charged in Mall of America killing days before Christmas

3 charged in Mall of America killing days before Christmas

Three suspects have been charged Thursday in connection to the Mall of America shooting on Dec. 23 that killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, of St. Paul, inside the mall’s Nordstrom store. Authorities say 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams Wright, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, and two 17-year-olds were charged with second-degree riot. Police say two others were arrested on Dec. 24, but they have not yet been charged because some suspects have refused to cooperate. Police say more arrests and charges are expected in the near future.

Congresswoman wants explanation on Twin Cities mail slowdown

A congresswoman wants to know why mail deliveries have been delayed in the Twin Cities' southern suburbs. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that U.S. Rep. Angie Craig sent a letter Friday to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy saying she's frustrated with reports of constituents regularly going three or four days without receiving mail, and some saying they haven't gotten any mail since Dec. 16. Her letter asks how many routes in her district have gone unserved since Dec. 16, seeks details about staffing shortages and asks how many post offices have switched to delivering only packages.

Two men cited for fighting on Tampa to MSP airport flight

Police cited two people on Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines plane that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. Forty-two-year-old Eddy Soto of Chicago, and 30-year-old Justin Michael Dodd of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were cited for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting on Tuesday. This happened against a backdrop of mass flight cancellations, inclement weather, staffing shortages and general chaos at airports across the country. In Minneapolis, 90 flight delays were reported Wednesday, along with 34 cancellations — 32 of which were Southwest flights, according to aviation website FlightAware. Twenty-six Sun Country Airlines flights were also delayed Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela welcomes first European cruise ship in 15 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News