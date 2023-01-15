 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NFL playoffs: No lead safe, drama abounds in wild weekend

The Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point advantage before recovering to win

  • Updated
  • 0

The Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point advantage before recovering to win Sunday. That narrow escape came less than 24 hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit and pulled off one of the most stunning comeback victories in playoff history.

No lead is safe and the drama abounds so far in the NFL playoffs.

A loaded Sunday schedule saw the Bills escape with a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and the Cincinnati Bengals hang on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 as wild-card weekend continued.

One more game in the round remains: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

People are also reading…

All three of Sunday's games were decided in the final minutes. In the nightcap, Sam Hubbard returned Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter in a stunning turn of events that led the Bengals to their win.

Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. But he was stood up by Germaine Pratt and stripped by fellow linebacker Logan Wilson.

The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and the defensive end took off down the field for the longest fumble return for a touchdown in NFL postseason history. It also was the longest go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter in the postseason.

In Sunday's opener, Bills quarterback Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter. He finished 23 of 39 for 352 yards and three TDs, but also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception after Buffalo squandered its early 17-0 advantage.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones became one of the stars of wild-card weekend by leading sixth-seeded New York to its road win over No. 3 Minnesota. Jones — playing in his first playoff game — threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in a stellar all-around performance. Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter.

On Saturday, rookie Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 while the Jaguars capped their comeback by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30.

The No. 1 overall seed in the AFC was claimed by Kansas City with its 31-13 win over Las Vegas in Week 18. The NFC's top spot was taken by Philadelphia. Those teams got the weekend off before playing in the divisional round next weekend.

Here are some other things to know during the postseason:

WHAT'S THE UPCOMING SCHEDULE?

MONDAY

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. EST, NBC/Peacock/Universo

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. EST, Fox/Fox Deportes

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 3 p.m. EST, CBS/Paramount+

Dallas/Tampa Bay at San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. EST, Fox, Fox Deportes

WHAT'S THE FORMAT FOR PLAYOFFS?

This is the third straight year of the current playoff format, which includes the top seven teams from both the AFC and the NFC.

The four division winners in both conferences automatically get the top four seeds, regardless of record, and then the top three teams with the best record that didn't win their division are the wild-card selections. That's why it's fairly common for a wild-card selection to have a better record — but worse playoff seeding — than a team that finished as a division winner.

The No. 1-seeded team in each conference gets a bye into the second round — that's the Chiefs and Eagles — while No. 2 hosts No. 7, No. 3 hosts No. 6 and No. 4 hosts No. 5 during the wild-card weekend.

The NFL re-seeds teams after each playoff round. That means no matter how the bracket started, the lowest-seeded team will always travel to the highest-seeded team.

There are four rounds to the playoffs: The wild-card round is this weekend, the divisional round is Jan. 21-22, the conference championship games are on Jan. 29 and the Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

WHAT CHANGED WITH BILLS-BENGALS CANCELLATION?

Players and fans watched in horror on Jan. 2 as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Cincinnati when his heart stopped and he received CPR before leaving the field in an ambulance. Over the next week, those same players and fans reacted with joy at news of Hamlin's recovery.

Even better news came Saturday: Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills’ facility for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital.

A person with direct knowledge of Hamlin’s schedule confirmed to The Associated Press the player’s visit. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private.

Hamlin's remarkable recovery has made it much easier to focus on the playoffs.

The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game because of Hamlin's injury could lead to one big change to the AFC playoff format.

The AFC championship game would be played at a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point under a rule adjustment approved by NFL owners last Friday. That's because Buffalo (13-3) played one fewer game than Kansas City (14-3) and missed out on a chance to earn the top seed. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 on Oct. 16 and would have held the tiebreaker had the teams finished with the same record. Buffalo lost 42-36 at Kansas City in a divisional-round classic last season.

The Chiefs would host the AFC title game against any other team, including the third-seeded Bengals (12-4).

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamline University under fire for art professor's dismissal

Hamline University under fire for art professor's dismissal

A Minnesota university’s dismissal of a professor for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course has put the small, private school at the center of a debate over how to include controversial material in college courses while respecting students’ personal relationship to the material. The conflict began in October when adjunct professor Erika López Prater included a 14th-century painting depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson on Islamic art. A Muslim student in the class complained to the university. The professor's contract was not renewed for the following semester. Hamline's president has defended the decision.

Cruise passenger indicted on abusive sexual conduct charge

Federal prosecutors say a Minnesota man is facing a charge of abusive sexual contact while on a cruise ship from Iceland to Boston this past summer. The man is accused of sexually assaulting a male crewmember on Aug. 30, 2022, while aboard the Celebrity Summit Cruise Ship. The charging documents say the alleged assault happened in a men’s restroom that the crewmember had entered in the early morning hours to clean. The Massachusetts U.S. attorney's office says the passenger was indicted by a federal grand jury and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston Friday. It's not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

2 Minnesota men accused of falsely selling crops as organic

Two Minnesota farmers have been charged in a federal indictment with conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated grain as organic. A superseding indictment released Friday accuses 65-year-old James Clayton Wolf, a certified organic farmer, of using chemical fertilizers and pesticides on his crops in Cottonwood County and selling them as organic. The indictment accuses 45-year-old Adam Clifford Olson, also a certified organic farmer in Cottonwood County, of helping Wolf sell the crops as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020. The men are each charged with with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.

Minnesota man's murder conviction vacated in wife's death

Minnesota man's murder conviction vacated in wife's death

A Minnesota man who spent nearly 25 years in prison in connection with his wife’s death has been freed after officials vacated his murder conviction. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced Friday that an investigation concluded that medical evidence used to convict Thomas Rhodes was flawed. Rhodes' wife, Jane Rhodes, died in 1996 after she went overboard and drowned during a nighttime boat ride with her husband. A doctor in the first trial testified that Rhodes threw his wife overboard and ran over her. Thomas Rhodes said his wife accidentally fell. A spokeswoman for the Great North Innocence Project said Rhodes was beaming when he left prison Friday.

Minnesota man sentenced in killing of tribal police officer

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for the shooting death of a tribal police officer. Federal prosecutors say David Brian Donnell Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in the July 2021 killing of 37-year-old Officer Ryan Bialke. Five officers with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department went to Donnell's home in Redby to conduct a welfare check. They breached the door after he refused to come outside. Prosecutors say Donnell began firing at the officers, striking Bialke, and he continued firing as the four other officers fled into nearby woods. Donnell was later arrested at another home. He pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder.

Wisconsin college wrestling team's bus catches fire

A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their team bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota. Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school's wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reports the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m. The driver pulled over and everyone was able to escape the vehicle. The Barron County Sheriff's Department says team members were transported to the sheriff's office to warm up and eat snacks while they waited for a replacement bus.

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving life in prison without parole. Corrections officials say the 73-year-old Blom died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping the 19-year-old Barnum woman from a convenience store in Moose Lake. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video, which was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations. The convicted sex offender was accused of strangling Poirier and burning her body on his vacation property.

Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason

Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason

Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several NFL teams this season. From impressive turnarounds for Jacksonville and the New York Giants to big boosts for Minnesota and Miami, a record-setting five of the 10 teams that hired new coaches for the 2022 season made the playoffs. Jacksonville's Doug Pederson, the Giants' Brian Daboll, Minnesota's Kevin O’Connell, Miami's Mike McDaniel and Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles did it. That broke the previous record of four coaches getting to the postseason in their first season with a team, which was set in 1997.

Minnesota joins other states in affordable housing promises

As governors in states around the country sound the alarm on the affordable housing crisis, Minnesota’s top political leaders have promised to “bring it home” on legislation that would expand affordable housing. Hundreds gathered at the state Capitol on Wednesday to rally for a bill that would expand rental assistance to people with low incomes. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic and House Speaker Melissa Hortman all spoke to the crowd to say they would prioritize passing affordable housing laws in Minnesota this year. Governors in Washington, California, New York and Oregon also unveiled multibillion-dollar plans this month to mitigate the affordable housing crisis in their states.

Watch Now: Related Video

80K protest in Tel Aviv against judicial reforms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News