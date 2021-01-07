No immediate ruling in request to delay trial in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota judge overseeing the case against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd said Thursday that he would take under advisement a prosecution request to delay the trial by three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors are asking that the trial, currently scheduled to begin March 8, be postponed to June 7 to reduce public health risks. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said the government's argument has some coherence but that trials aren't stopping.

“We’re going to be trying cases. It’s a question of who has to take the risk,” he said. He did not say when he would make a decision.

Neal Katyal, an attorney for the prosecution, said a delay would reduce chances that the trial would be disrupted by possible COVID-19 infections among court staff, attorneys, jurors or witnesses. Another three months would also allow time for more people to get vaccinated, possibly expanding the jury pool, he said.