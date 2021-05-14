No more mask mandate, but some Minnesotans will keep them

“I think that's mitigated to some degree by the fact that more activity is happening outside in the Minnesota spring and summer, and the fact that vaccination rates do continue to march steadily upward — not as quickly as we would like but still making forward progress everyday,” she said.

About 61% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 51% have been fully inoculated as of Wednesday. That's short of the previous 70% threshold Walz set for lifting his mask mandate before the change in federal guidance. Despite the new guidance, cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul decided to keep mask mandates in effect for the time being.

“Minneapolis is nearing the end of this long journey, and our city is coming alive again — so we take this precaution to continue that consistent march in the right direction," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement Thursday. "There is good reason for hope in the Twin Cities.”

Liban Alishire, a co-owner of Jigjiga Event Center in south Minneapolis, said he fully supports lifting the mask mandate and all other restrictions as soon as possible. Alishire said his venue was shuttered for much of the pandemic, and when the governor started to relax restrictions, the capacity limits were confusing.