No prison for pizza delivery driver who killed pedestrian

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who ran over a woman in downtown Hopkins while he was on a pizza delivery run has been spared prison.

The Star Tribune reports Cole Leon Venables, 28, of Minnetonka, was sentenced Thursday in Hennepin County District Court to a year in the workhouse after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Olivia DeMeuse on April 16.

DeMeuse, 26, of Hopkins, was struck by a car Venables was driving as she walked on a sidewalk. Two witnesses told police they saw Venables swerve and strike a light pole before hitting DeMeuse. Venables told officers he had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Judge William Koch set aside a sentence of 4 3⁄4 years, which would have required Venables to serve two-thirds of that time in prison. He will be on probation for five years, and Koch also ordered him to continue mental health and chemical dependency treatment.

With credit for time served since the crash, Venables has about five months of workhouse time remaining.

Venables’ criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for drunken driving, possessing drug paraphernalia and driving with open liquor in the vehicle.

