No team gold, but U.S. women show depth during Tokyo stay

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles is taking a break. Maybe a permanent one. Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum are all basically sprinting to college. MyKayla Skinner is ready to start a family.

The six American women who are bringing home six medals from the Tokyo Olympics may never compete internationally again. Biles is heading home to Texas to focus on her mental and physical well-being before headlining a fall tour. Lee wants to move into her dorm room at Auburn next week with her Olympic all-around gold in tow, eager for a respite from an elite environment she described as “crazy.”

Not exactly the most glowing endorsement of what's happening both inside and outside the top level of the sport. Lee pointed to heightened attention surrounding the Olympics — particularly by the media, social or otherwise — as contributing to a level of stress that became problematic.

“The more pressure you put on yourself, the harder it’s going to get,” said Lee, who won three medals in all. "And it just takes the fun out of gymnastics, which really sucks because I started gymnastics because I loved it. So that kind of like takes it all away from us.”