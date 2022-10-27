 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof

The North Dakota attorney general says some poll workers who created confusion and frustration in the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do that

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 North Dakota Voting

Voters cast their ballots inside the Bismarck Event Center main arena in Bismarck, N.D., on Oct. 27, 2020. Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration in the spring 2022 primary by demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do that, the state attorney general said Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

 Mike McCleary - member, The Bismarck Tribune

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do that, the state attorney general said in an opinion that has drawn mixed reviews.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a five-page document released late Wednesday that North Dakota law does not require a voter to provide documents of citizenship in order to cast a ballot. Every voter is asked if they are a citizen and if they answer yes, they should be allowed to vote provided they have proper ID, Wrigley said.

“There are legislative provisions that could alter this legal structure in North Dakota if enacted by a future legislative assembly, but they are not yet before me,” Wrigley wrote.

Many primary voting complaints were lodged in Fargo, which has the largest new American population in the state. Voting rights activists call Wrigley’s opinion a step in the right direction but some, like Amy Jacobson, are not clear whether all of them, including poll workers, got the message. Cass County, where Fargo is located, just completed two days of training for voting site volunteers.

People are also reading…

“We are cautiously optimistic,” said Jacobson, executive director of Prairie Action ND. “We have also heard that there have been some pushback from a few people attending the training who are upset about the process.”

Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick, who sent a letter in July asking for Wrigley's opinion, essentially delivered the same information on the citizenship question to poll trainees on Tuesday and Wednesday, before the attorney general filed his opinion. Burdick heard several “concerns” from people.

“Over the two days of training there were lots of questions about the basis for the legal advice I provided on the topic,” Burdick said. “In the last session, one worker flat out told me I was wrong.”

North Dakota does not have voter registration. Acceptable IDs include a North Dakota driver’s license, a North Dakota non driver’s identification card, a tribal government-issued identification or a long-term care facility certificate.

The IDs must provide a legal name, date of birth and current address. If any of that information is inaccurate or out of date, a person can provide “supplemental documentation” such as current utility bills, bank statements or paychecks. Even if they cannot verify that, people can file a provisional ballot, obtain the proper ID and have it approved by a canvassing board, Cass County Election Administrator Murray Nash said.

“I believe the confusion has now been clarified by the state attorney general,” Nash said, adding that he expects “plain sailing” on Election Day if everyone comes prepared.

Sewit Eskinder, a Black woman from Fargo who was born and raised in the Minneapolis area, was rejected at one polling site in the spring primary after showing her Real ID card. She said she's not “super confident” that consistent changes to make it easier for people of color to vote.

“Those people who made it hard to vote in the first place will likely still be there and I’m not certain the training will be strenuous enough,” said Eskinder, a teacher and artist. “I am planning to vote in person again but I am worried of a repeat of last time — not just for myself but for others, too.”

Jacobson, who along with representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups monitored polling sites in the spring, said she's happy with Wrigley's opinion, but that fact he waited until two week before the election might not be enough to thaw the chilling effect resulting from the primary. She said while the citizenship confusion was the most widespread issue, there were reports of non-English speaking voters also being denied the right to legal assistance.

An ad-hoc group that has been established since the June election has been helping new residents with voting requirements and has established a lawyer hotline, Jacobson said.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd's death

1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd's death

Another long and painful trial over the killing of George Floyd has been averted after one former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty and another agreed to let a judge decide his fate. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were set to stand trial Monday on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Instead, Kueng pleaded guilty to the manslaughter count. Thao took a different approach — his attorneys and prosecutors will agree to the evidence on the manslaughter count and let a judge decide whether Thao is guilty. If he's convicted, the murder count will be dropped. Experts say the approach, called a stipulated evidence trial, is uncommon but makes sense in some legal situations.

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans who fled war and famine are seeking to join the political process in greater numbers during the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Nearly a dozen Somali Americans are on the ballot in four states stretching from Maine to Washington state. Their growing political clout corresponds with growing population. Following an influx of Somalians fleeing the turmoil and arriving in the United States in the late 1990s and the early 200s, their numbers now top 300,000. Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was the first Somali American elected to Congress.

Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question

A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.

Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question

A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.

Minnesota regent apologizes for remark on campus diversity

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents has apologized for questioning whether declining enrollment at one college is due to its diversity. Steve Sviggum said in a statement issued late Tuesday that he’s willing to learn and must do better, referring to his comment about falling student numbers at the University of Minnesota, Morris. Sviggum said during a board meeting last week that he has received a couple letters from friends who decided not to attend Morris because it is “too diverse.” He said the prospective students “just didn’t feel comfortable there.” Sviggum wrote that he was “truly sorry” too those he offended. He added that his question was meant to encourage discussion about enrollment, which is down 50% from its peak.

Man pleads guilty to killing protester last year

Man pleads guilty to killing protester last year

A man who was intoxicated when he drove his SUV into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one and injuring several others, has pleaded guilty to murder and assault. This happened Monday as his trial was set to start. Nicholas Kraus, in a plea deal with prosecutors, admitted to killing one of the protesters who had been demonstrating in June 2021 after members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man. Prosecutors said Kraus was visibly intoxicated when he sped up and tried to “jump” a car being used as a protest barricade and ended up pushing it into the crowd.

Murder charged filed in beating death of 17-month-old girl

A man accused of beating his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment has been charged with second degree murder. Authorities say Terrance Leslie, who was jailed on $2 million bail, filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone. The device recorded the 26-year-old Leslie, of Maplewood, saying he was upset that the child was crying. Authorities were called to the apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries. The child had dark bruises on her back and abdomen and burns on her face and neck. The  Ramsey County medical examiner's autopsy determined her death was caused by “multiple traumatic injuries due to assault.” She also had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Key players in trial of ex-cops charged in Floyd's killing

Key players in trial of ex-cops charged in Floyd's killing

Jury selection is getting underway in the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thou are both charged with aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after another former officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back during the arrest, and Thou held bystanders back. Jury selection begins Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel-Lebanon: An 'historic breakthrough' that allows for lucrative offshore gas extraction by both

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News